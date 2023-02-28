Capital Rx Ranks in the Top 50 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Year in a Row

Capital Rx's growth is a testament to America's demand for transparent and aligned pharmacy benefit solution infrastructure

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that Capital Rx, the healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced to deliver the next generation of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions, ranks No. 44 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, which included Capital Rx at No. 33 in 2022, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Capital Rx is proud to be on Inc. Magazine's list of the top privately-held growth companies in the Northeast region.

"We're proud to be listed among the top privately-held growth companies in the Northeast region again," said Capital Rx Co-Founder & CEO AJ Loiacono. "For too long, employers, labor unions, and health plans have had no choice but to accept pharmacy program cost inflation and sub-par service levels. Our Single-Ledger, aligned business model generates validated savings for our clients, and we're excited to expand beyond the commercial market and bring cost-effective, high-touch pharmacy benefit solutions to government plans in 2023."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Capital Rx designed JUDI®, the industry's first cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, to be the infrastructure needed to advance the role a PBM can play in administering benefits for health plan fiduciaries and members. JUDI streamlines the hundreds of individual tasks required to manage a pharmacy program and provides the visibility to plan sponsors that's been missing for decades. Standards for connectivity and interoperability are rising, and legislation like the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 brings new responsibilities to plan sponsors. The status quo PBM model is no longer acceptable; Capital Rx appreciates the responsibility it has as an administrator and the trust its clients have placed in it to provide an essential benefit to their members.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/northeast.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) built around the mission to change the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced in America. A health technology company reimagining the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing its mission through a Single-Ledger model - the first ethical framework for drug pricing that allows for price transparency – and the development of JUDI®, the industry's first cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, which connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

