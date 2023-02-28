Clickatell Recognized as a Top Payments Innovator by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF)

MEF honored Clickatell and its Chat 2 Pay feature as one of the most innovative mobile payment services showcasing usability and security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickatell, the Chat Commerce and mobile messaging leader, was named a top payments innovator by MEF at the MEFFYS Awards ceremony, an honorary event at this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Clickatell was awarded in the Payments Category for its Chat 2 Pay feature – voted by the MEF community as one of the top three innovative mobile services showcasing usability and security.

Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay provides an effortless, convenient and secure way to make payments within mobile messaging.

MEF's 2023 18th Annual MEFFYS Awards ceremony on February 27 recognized winners in seven categories. The company in each category with the most votes by MEF Members and MEF Minute (newsletter) subscribers were selected for having the best idea and trend across the mobile ecosystem. To learn about all the companies shortlisted in the Payments Category, visit MEF's MEFFY Awards website.

"We are thrilled to earn this recognition for payments innovation in digital commerce and mobile messaging," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and Co-Founder at Clickatell. "Our legacy and leadership in payments and mobile messaging are based on the needs of our customers. We are only as successful as our customers are."

Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay feature is a digital payment enabler – creating a new channel for businesses to request payments. Chat 2 Pay makes it possible for brands to improve their customer service and to extend their digital commerce offering by providing an effortless, convenient and secure way to make payments within mobile messaging channels such as SMS and WhatsApp.

Chat 2 Pay takes Clickatell's decades of developing Chat Commerce solutions for global customers and delivers a simple and comprehensive way for merchants to offer payments and transactions to consumers in mobile messaging. Chat 2 Pay enables merchants to securely accept payments in mobile messaging by sending consumers a payment link via SMS or WhatsApp. In its design of Chat 2 Pay, Clickatell efficiently has orchestrated the complex relationship between mobile messaging, payments or the order management system (OMS) of their customers, and in the process mitigates the risk of merchants managing payment card details.

There are a lot of payment solutions and products on the market and the big differentiator of Chat 2 Pay is that Clickatell orchestrates the process between the mobile messaging channel, the payment gateway and the OMS. It's a very easy functionality for a merchant to "switch on" and manage. The feature is part of the Clickatell Platform, and is easy to use, convenient and quick to implement for businesses.

About Clickatell

Clickatell is the global Chat Commerce leader powering businesses to connect, interact and transact with consumers anytime, anywhere in chat. The low / no-code, feature-rich Clickatell Platform sits at the intersection of communications (CPaaS, CCaaS) and commerce (digital payments). Clickatell serves over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 50 brands. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.

