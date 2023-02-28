CoverEase Honored by WBENC Certification

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverEase, a leading provider of business insurance software solutions offering business owners a fast and easy way to obtain instant quotes from the best insurance brands in the country, is proud to announce its status as an officially accredited WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise. WBENC (Women's Business Enterprise National Council) certification confirms that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, and operated by a woman or women — in this case CoverEase's owner, founder and president, Shawn Marie Edgington.

CoverEase was established in 2021 by Edgington offering a solution for businesses to instantly quote, purchase and bind the coverages they need most for their businesses, including workers' compensation, general liability, cyber liability, group health, dental & vision, and term life insurance.

"As a certified Woman Owned Business, the company now has access to numerous resources and opportunities that will help us grow and expand our reach to those areas that might not be reachable without the WBENC certification," CEO Shawn Marie Edgington shared what the WBENC certification means for the company.

About CoverEase:

CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, has reinvented the way businesses shop, purchase, and save on their insurance products. CoverEase uses advanced technology to offer an online "Amazon-like" shopping experience from the best insurance brands in the country. CoverEase, headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in New York, was built on the same technology that their sister company's pay-go workers' comp agency, E-COMP has been using and improving for the past 5 years. Both companies are WBENC certified and are led by CEO Shawn Marie Edgington. Learn more at www.coverease.com .

WBENC, founded in 1997, the Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S. Through certification, these businesses gain access to a large network of support, including targeted business opportunities, increased visibility in chains, education and development programs, and networking and mentorship opportunities. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations to provide its world-class standard of certification. https://www.wbenc.org/

