Partnership brings PR Newswire stories to 14,500 screens in top metro markets in North America

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company, is further amplifying the visibility of its clients' news through a strategic partnership with Captivate, a leading digital-out-of-home video network.

PR Newswire’s Strategic Partnership with Captivate Enhances Reach (PRNewswire)

Press releases and brand stories issued through PR Newswire's premium North American networks will now be directly delivered to Captivate editors through a dedicated feed. For Captivate, this PR Newswire feed will be a valued source of stories to share with the audiences they serve on elevator and lobby displays in Class A office towers and luxury multifamily residential properties in English and French in over 30 markets across the US and Canada.

"Now more than ever, our clients are looking to PR Newswire for new ways to reach their audiences, to amplify their most important stories, and ultimately to shape their brand reputation," said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. "This partnership provides yet another key earned media opportunity for our clients. We think Captivate, with their ability to engage high-value B2B and B2C influencers, is a fantastic new outlet for the brand stories shared through PR Newswire's content amplification network."

Natalia Chown, Sr. Director, Strategic Partnerships of PR Newswire, commented, "Captivate's talented team of editors will ensure that content from our clients reaches millions of viewers across North America in a timely, dynamic, and trustworthy manner."

Captivate recently announced a partnership that brings Captivate's content and advertising experience to digital screens in WeWork flexible workspaces. This partnership extends the Captivate network by more than 175 high traffic locations in top metro areas in North America – bringing the total Captivate office and residential building screen count to 14,500. "As we continue to expand our network," says Marc Kidd, CEO of Captivate, "we need to ensure we provide our audiences with content that engages them and they can trust. PR Newswire, with its reputation for credibility and quality and its wide-ranging content from the world's leading brands, serves as an excellent addition to our programming mix."

Michael Kingston, Director of Global Content, added: "This exciting new partnership with PR Newswire gives Captivate another valuable source of breaking news and timely announcements, helping to keep our viewers accurately informed and up to date throughout their day."

About Captivate

Captivate is a leading digital-out-of-home video network with 14,500 screens featured in premium locations where modern professionals work and live. We provide agencies and brands unrivaled access to high-value audiences at scale in brand-safe environments, serve as a turnkey communication solution for properties, and deliver an engaging viewer experience that informs and delights.

About Cision

Cision is a comprehensive consumer & media intelligence and communications platform enabling public relations, marketing and communications professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of leaders to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, Cision Communications Cloud®, Cision Insights and Brandwatch. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Contact Info:

Captivate - Kara Conti, Marketing Communications

kconti@captivate.com

Cision - For media inquiries, please contact:

Cision Public Relations

cision@kcsa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Cision) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cision Ltd.