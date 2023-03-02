Katjes USA, Celebrates Everyday 'SHEroes' with Launch of new Plant-Based Gummy Candy at Expo West

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of women across the country who are heroes in their own right, Katjes USA Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new plant-based gummy candy Sheroes in the US market.

Sheroes will debut at Natural Products Expo West, March 8-10, 2023 in Anaheim, CA, timed perfectly for International Women's Day. Inspired by women who dream big and pave their own way, each package contains gummies in a variety of bright colors, shaped like women firefighters, scientists, astronauts and words of encouragement like GRL PWR!

"The product celebrates trailblazing women everywhere," says Eliza Jahn, Head of Marketing at Katjes USA. "It's a sweet nod to the Sheroes we all know and admire: from our family members and colleagues, to women in the public eye, and even ourselves!"

The packaging references the first woman in space and the eye-catching pink bag features purple details symbolizing International Women's Day, which celebrates the future of gender equality every year on March 8.

Made without animal gelatin, Sheroes gummies introduce a new flavor profile: Peach, Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, and Raspberry with white and pink Cherry foam. They are the first Katjes gummies with layered foam in the US market. "We're excited to add such a popular texture-mix to our portfolio," says Sebastiano Magnano, Sales Director at Katjes USA. "Soft foam meets chewy plant-based gummies – Sheroes has the potential to become our new bestseller." Like all Katjes gummies in the US, Sheroes are made with plant- and algae-derived colors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup or palm oil.

Katjes' new product is well-positioned to tap into a growing plant-based market, which is expected to reach $88 billion by 2029, according to a recent Data Bridge Market Research report. As Europe's number one plant-based gummy brand, Katjes' commitment to making high-quality, plant-based products sets it apart in a crowded, mostly still gelatin-based, gummy market.

Visit Katjes at Booth N2240 at the upcoming Expo West show to try its full line of plant-based gummies. Katjes Sheroes (4.9 OZ) is available to retailers starting March 2 and will launch on social media and on www.katjes.us for direct-to-consumer purchases the same week.

