B. Braun Launches Online e-University Platform for Healthcare Providers

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, today unveiled B. Braun e-University, an online education platform for healthcare providers designed to improve clinical practice and patient care. This user-friendly, web-based platform, accessible across devices, complements B. Braun's full offering of value-added live and virtual clinical and technical training. The learnings in B. Braun e-University help providers stay current with education, even during changeover and shortages in the education departments of some healthcare facilities.

B. Braun e-University currently hosts over 50 on-demand and microlearning video courses covering Infusion Systems, IV Fluids and Irrigation, IV Sets and Access Devices, Vascular Access, Closed System Drug Transfer Devices, Compounding, Drug Preparation and Pain Control. The open platform allows the user to explore the content for a customized learning experience.

Continuing Education (CE) courses are also accessible through B. Braun e-University. The current selection includes: Are You Ready for Smart Pump – EMR Interoperability, Ultrasound-Guided Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion, and Pediatric and Neonatal Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion Education. Additional courses for credit will be added based on customer needs.

In addition to B. Braun e-University, which focuses on hospital and outpatient markets, the Company has collaborated with the Association for Vascular Access to provide free online education on improving Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion for healthcare schools (AVA- B. Braun PIV Education).

"An ecosystem of robust and continuous online clinical education and training for healthcare residents, fellows and clinical providers is critically important to improving patient care and experience," said Steve Withers, BSN, RN, Director of Clinical Support and Services at B. Braun. "With our courses, hands-on and virtual trainings, and dedicated field-based clinical team, we are committed to supporting the providers who serve patients."

"Now, more than ever, we need industry partners who can help us close the gaps in education and training," said Judy Thompson, MSNEd, RN, VA-BC™, Director of Clinical Education at the Association for Vascular Access. "B. Braun shows a continuous commitment to this by re-investing in the clinical personnel, tools and technology to deliver best-in-class education."

