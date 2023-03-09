SYNERGY HOMECARE RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES OF 2023 BY ENTREPRENEUR

Fastest Growing Franchise in Home Care Ranks Amongst Fastest Growing Across All Service Industries

GILBERT, Ariz., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY® HomeCare ,the fastest growing national franchisor in home care for the past two years running, announced today that it has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur 's Fastest Growing Franchises . The ranking identifies the franchisors with the greatest unit growth in the U.S. and Canada. The fastest-growing accolade follows the home care franchisor's inclusion on the 44th annual Entrepreneur 's Franchise 500 in January 202

SYNERGY HomeCare has grown by 35% in the last 3 years as baby boomers redefine the aging process with 10,000 turning 65 each day.

Earning a spot on both Entrepreneur rankings is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry because it recognizes outstanding performance including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power," said Charlie Young, SYNERGY HomeCare's CEO. "Ranking amongst the fastest growing enterprises across all franchise industries reflects how we have built a compelling and highly-competitive value proposition for franchisees," he adds.

Ranked #60 on the 2023 Fastest Growing Franchise list, SYNERGY HomeCare ended 2022 with 57 new territory sales. The brand has inked 147 territories over the last three years to increase in size by 35%. Another strong indicator of SYNERGY HomeCare's ongoing success is the number of existing franchisees who purchased additional territories in 2022.

"In just a few short years, 73 million Americans will be aged 65 or over, and the vast majority want to age in place in their own homes. SYNERGY HomeCare is well positioned to meet these growing needs," said Mike Steed, Chief Growth Officer. "Our promise to 'care for all' extends our in-home care services to people of all ages and abilities, creating even greater opportunities for our franchisees," he notes.

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities visit SYNERGYHomeCareFranchise.com.

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE – The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 200 franchises operating in more than 450 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you .

