Crowe names Rachael Gibson chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to cultivating an inclusive workforce, Crowe LLP, a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, today announced the appointment of Rachael Gibson as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer (CDEIO).

Gibson has been with Crowe since September 2022, serving as Deputy Chief – Firmwide Leader of DE&I prior to this appointment. As CDEIO, she will drive an innovative and programmatic agenda to support a culture of inclusion in line with the firm's vision and strategy. She will continue to work alongside leadership to steer metrics-based accountability and foster an inclusive work environment that creates opportunities for all to thrive.

"Since joining Crowe, Rachael has made meaningful progress in advancing us along our DE&I journey by integrating it into every facet of our firm," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "She brings a wealth of experience and is passionate about fostering a culture where all our people can be their most authentic selves and have an opportunity for professional and personal growth and success."

As one of the firm's top priorities, DE&I is governed at Crowe by the firm's management committee with strong oversight by the Board of Directors that ensures the strategy and actions are aligned to achieve the goals highlighted in Crowe's Transparency Report .

"I was drawn to Crowe because of their unwavering commitment to championing DE&I and have been so impressed with the support and resources I have received to make proactive change. I am honored to be given the opportunity to formally lead our efforts as we progress towards our vision of a more diverse workforce and profession," said Gibson. "Our people are our greatest assets, so it's important to ensure we are constantly engaging with them to foster an environment where everyone belongs, everyone's input is valued, and everyone can thrive."

Gibson succeeds Sheila Enriquez, who will remain as the firm's Texas Market Leader. "DE&I is an integral part in enhancing company culture and allows us to better serve our increasingly diverse clients and communities. I am proud of the headway we have made and under Rachael's leadership, we will accelerate meaningful momentum towards reaching the aspirations outlined in our Transparency Report," added Baer.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

