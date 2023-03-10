Dr. Anthony C. Hood recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2023 Most Influential Executives in Diversity & Inclusion

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon announced that its Chief DE&I leader, Dr. Anthony C. Hood, was recognized by Savoy Magazine as a 2023 Most Influential Executive in Diversity & Inclusion. These executives were chosen for driving positive change within their organizations and the corporate world. Initiatives include implementing innovative diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies to recruit, retain, elevate, and embrace diverse talent.

Under the leadership of Dr. Anthony C. Hood (Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer), Elevating Equity is one of First Horizon’s core values and the guiding principle for embedding DEI into everything the company does. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Hood joined First Horizon in 2020 and enhanced the company's DE&I strategy by focusing on four pillars: Workforce, Workplace, Marketplace and Community. As a result, Elevating Equity is now one of First Horizon's core values and the guiding principle for embedding DEI into all its initiatives.

"We congratulate and celebrate Anthony for his efforts in elevating equity within our organization and throughout our communities," said Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "First Horizon believes in valuing all people for their unique contributions and different perspectives, and Dr. Hood is at the forefront of our efforts to live out that commitment every day."

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

