ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 10, 2023

Growth in Banking

Controlling Deer Populations

Emotion, Memory & Learning

The Trust (Dow Jones): Summer 2023 Internship, Editorial (NY)

Wall Street Journal: Video Journalist, YouTube Development (NY)

Hydrogen Economy, Alternative Energies, and More Energy News Trends

4 Book Blogs to Add to Your TBR List

Luke Billeri

CEO

Members Choice Credit Union

"You can't have real growth in banking anymore unless you have the digital side right, or (customers) will go somewhere else who has been able to get it right," Billeri said. "Today, if you're a bank or credit union, you cannot do things like you used to do 20 years ago. You have to be able to have things simple."

Credit Union Strategy, Financial Literacy, Money Management, Leadership

https://www.linkedin.com/company/members-choice-credit-union/

Website: www.mccu.com

Media contact: Laura Frnka-Davis, laura@lfdcommunications.com

Controlling Deer Populations

Elea Cooper

Student Researcher

Miami University

"Bow hunting was banned previously, so that's part of why the deer population is so bad," Cooper said. "I know hunting in general is sometimes considered a negative thing, but it's actually so important."

Biology and Sustainability student researcher investigates effects of the overabundant deer population on local ecosystems

Website: miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Emotion, Memory & Learning

Jennifer Quinn

Associate Professor, Department of Pyschology

Miami University

I am interested in how both associative and non-associative emotional memories are formed, retrieved, and used to guide future behavior. Specifically, I investigate how the brain initially stores and subsequently stabilizes, updates, and forgets long-term memories.

Jennifer Quinn's research interests are in the neurobiology of learning, memory, stress, and emotion. Research done in the Learning, Memory and Emotion Lab at Miami University in the Department of Psychology.

Website: https://www.miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

HYDROGEN ECONOMY, ALTERNATIVE ENERGIES, AND MORE ENERGY NEWS TRENDS. Catch up on some of the most popular and trending energy news announcements sent via PR Newswire in January and February.

4 BOOK BLOGS TO ADD TO YOUR TBR LIST. Did you set a reading goal for 2023? These book blogs can help.

