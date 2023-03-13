Brain Awareness Week 2023: Get Ahead of Stroke® Campaign Releases New EMS Resources

Calling 911 to engage Emergency Medical Services is critical first step stroke patients must take to improve outcomes

FAIRFAX, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this first day of Brain Awareness Week (March 13 – 19), the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign is debuting new online resources for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers to assist stroke patients with greater efficiency and ease.

Nearly two million brain cells die every minute a severe stroke goes untreated. With time being so valuable, fast-acting intervention is crucial for patients to have a better chance to be independent after their stroke. EMS is critical to providing stroke patients their best chance to survive and thrive after stroke.

EMS providers ensure that treatment doesn't have to wait until a patient arrives at the hospital — it can begin as soon as they arrive on the scene. First responders work quickly to determine the severity of one's stroke and can make informed decisions on bringing the patient to the most appropriate hospital. There, they can receive lifesaving treatments like thrombectomy, giving patients the opportunity to live a life without disability after stroke.

"An EMS provider's role in the triage and transport of stroke patients is absolutely crucial to saving patients from death and disability," said J Mocco, MD, MS, SNIS President and the Kalmon D. Post Professor of Neurosurgery at the Icahn School of Medicine and Director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Mount Sinai. "During this Brain Awareness Week, we want to shine a spotlight on the lifesaving work that EMS does every day of the year, every hour of the day. Stroke surgeons couldn't do what we do without their tremendous efforts. We hope these new EMS resources will further their great work."

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. The longer a patient's treatment is delayed, the greater the impact the stroke will have — potentially paralyzing them for life, or worse. Getting a stroke patient to the proper care facility is crucial, and EMS are the best equipped to ensure this happens. Once a patient is assessed, EMS run a series of tests called "stroke scales." By measuring a patient's ability to squeeze and release a hand or make facial expressions — which are physical indicators of an emergent large vessel occlusion (ELVO), or severe stroke — the scales help first responders determine the level of care that is commensurate with the severity of the stroke. From here, they can determine the best intermediate treatment while they are transported to the proper facility.

Get Ahead of Stroke created the Stroke Scales for EMS mobile app to help EMS identify stroke severity and ELVO in emergency situations. The app includes the LAMS, RACE, C-STAT, MEND, FAST-ED, and VAN stroke scales. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The campaign also created a video titled "5 Things EMS Should Know." It identifies the important role EMS play in ensuring stroke patients are triaged to the appropriate hospital based on their stroke severity.

More resources, including an EMS fact sheet, patient testimonials and further information on stroke awareness and treatment, can be found at www.getaheadofstroke.org.

Get Ahead of Stroke is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign coordinated by the Dana Foundation to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science.

