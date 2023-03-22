NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade headquartered in Downtown Manhattan, Drexel Hamilton, the only 100% owned and operated Military Veteran broker-dealer, has moved to a new location at 110 E. 42nd Street, in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The new headquarters features a larger modern design, improved technology, conference rooms, and a larger trading floor. This new location will better serve as a platform for Drexel's current and future growth.

Drexel Hamilton Relocates to New Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan

In 2022, the firm hired twelve new Military Veterans to its ranks and launched a Specialty Finance vertical which will come online mid-year 2023. "Our move to Midtown Manhattan is a testament to our continued success and growth," said Drexel Hamilton President, John Martinko. "We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new space and to continue our commitment to New York City."

Drexel Hamilton is devoted to providing exceptional service to its clients and looks forward to continuing to do so from its new home in Midtown Manhattan.

About Drexel Hamilton:

We are proud to be the only 100% Veteran owned and operated securities broker-dealer. We are a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise with over 60% of our employees being Military Veterans. Our exceptional track record underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities and financial institutions is matched only by our commitment to the Veteran community.

