Sumaria Systems announces appointment of Bryan Bearden as Vice President of IT Services

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government, has announced the appointment of Bryan Bearden to Vice President, IT Services. As Vice President, Bryan will oversee the division's strong operational culture and growth - delivering technology solutions that drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the customer base.

Bryan Bearden, Vice President of IT Services, Sumaria Systems (PRNewswire)

Before joining Sumaria, Mr. Bearden served in senior executive positions across the Aerospace and Defense industry leading large programs providing IT application development and modernization, cloud migration, digital engineering, training systems and support to multiple PEOs. Before his industry time, Mr. Bearden served 25 years in the Air Force, commanding at the Squadron, Group and Wing levels. He also served on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon and served as the Director of Operations and Plans for Air Force activities in Central/South America and the Caribbean. Mr. Bearden has over 2000 flying hours including 350 combat hours in the RF-4 and F-16. Mr. Bearden is a proven leader and holds master's degrees from the National Defense University, Air University and Embry-Riddle University and a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University. He is also a Senior Executive Fellow of Public Policy from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

"In his role as VP, Bryan will be responsible for growing the IT services market for the company, driving success for our customers by shaping and delivering Sumaria's Information Technology offerings" said Dave Dzaran, CEO. "In addition to his technical background, Bryan is an accomplished leader, and we are fortunate to add him to our management team."

About Sumaria Systems - Sumaria Systems, LLC provides professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance, certified and validated processes, and an unwavering commitment to mission success. Sumaria provides specialized professionals for every need, with flexible contract vehicles to serve the requirements of our customers. We operate with the highest degree of integrity, objectivity, and competency to provide outstanding performance and maintain long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.sumaria.com

Sumaria Systems, LLC (PRNewswire)

