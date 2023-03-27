Emprise Bank lands marquee hire to lead innovation, BaaS efforts

WICHITA, Kan., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emprise Bank announced today that Whitney Woyke has joined its leadership team as Executive Vice President – Innovation & Strategy and Banking Services.

As a top performing senior leader in the BaaS industry with more than 25 years of banking experience, Woyke brings tremendous knowledge and a proven record of driving innovation and business growth. The first 18 years of her career were spent at U.S. Bank in a number of roles in retail banking and payments. For the last eight years, Woyke served in several senior leadership roles at Pathward where she was most recently the Division President for Banking-as-a-Service.

In her role at Emprise, Woyke will lead the strategy and growth of Emprise Embedded, the Banking-as-a-Service offering the bank launched in 2022. Additionally, she will manage several departments including Technology, Marketing, Predictive Analytics and Digital Banking, as well as being responsible for working with the executive team to drive the overall strategy of the bank.

"Whitney's reputation as a demonstrated leader in the BaaS space is recognized industrywide," said Emprise Bank Chairman and CEO Matt Michaelis. "This is a vital role for our company as we continue to push past the boundaries of traditional financial services, and Whitney has the expertise to keep us aligned and moving forward to achieve our strategic objectives. She is also a genuine, people-first leader and our entire team is beyond thrilled for her to join us."

Among her many professional accomplishments, Woyke has been invited to speak at several industry conferences and has been featured on the Innovative Payments Association Podcast to discuss trends in Digital Banking. She is proud to have been a founding member of the Pathward DEI Steering Committee responsible for creating and continuously improving a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment. In 2022, she was recognized in American Banker's Most Influential Women in Payments and she is a current nominee for the Women in Payments Distinguished Payments Professional award.

Woyke is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington. She currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri, and will travel to Wichita regularly to be in person with her team.

About Emprise Bank (emprisebank.com)

Emprise Bank is a customer-focused, tech-forward financial institution that champions its customers' ambitions through a mission of empowering people to thrive. With innovative financial solutions backed by an exceptional team and vibrant culture, Emprise serves more than 20 communities in the Midwest. Emprise offers a broad range of leading products and services including personal, business, and embedded banking. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Emprise Bank is FDIC insured with total assets exceeding $2.3 billion.

