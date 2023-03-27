MARS KICKS OFF THE SPRING SEASON WITH MOMENTS OF EVERYDAY HAPPINESS THROUGH THE RETURN OF EASTER FAN FAVORITE CONFECTIONS AND NEW INNOVATION FROM M&M'S®

Consumers welcome longtime Easter basket favorites from DOVE®, SKITTLES® & STARBURST® along with the release of NEW M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat

NEWARK, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the maker of some of the world's most-loved candies, today announced its Easter line-up, which includes a limited-edition flavor, M&M'S® White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat, alongside beloved seasonal classics from SKITTLES®, STARBURST®, DOVE® and M&M'S that have returned to store shelves.

Mars announces its new Easter line-up, including a brand-new limited-edition M&M'S® flavor alongside beloved seasonal classics returning to store shelves. (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

During the Easter season alone, consumers spend roughly $3 billion on candy – the top purchase for shoppers prepping for the season. And Mars has three of the top ten selling Easter brands in the category.[1]

"At Mars, we know core seasonal moments, like Easter, are an important occasion as people come together to celebrate with friends and family," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley. "Mars is focused on delighting shoppers with products that have become holiday traditions, while also introducing them to new seasonal flavor combinations, delivering moments of happiness with our products at the center of consumer celebrations."

M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat Brings Ultimate Springtime Sweetness

NEW! M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat is a delightful twist inspired by the popular rice crisp desserts. The new flavor features a sweet and crunchy rice crisp center coated with rich white chocolate in festive, pastel-colored candy shells, which can serve as a decorative topper to classic marshmallow crispy squares, the standalone star of a seasonal candy dish or as new and exciting Easter basket fillers. M&M'S White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat is available at retailers nationwide throughout the season.

Enhance the Easter Basket and Table Setting with Mars' Easter Classics

Mars' fan-favorite Easter offerings –

DOVE Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Bunnies & Egg shapes

SKITTLES Jellybeans and STARBURST Original Jellybeans

M&M'S Minis Milk Chocolate Candy Easter Tubes and M&M'S Milk Chocolate Easter Canes

M&M'S Pastel Milk Chocolate and Peanut Candies

While Mars continues to fill shoppers' Easter baskets with festive treats, the company will also support the communities in which it works and operates. This Easter season, Mars factories across the country will be donating candy to local organizations to support celebrations and spread joy to all those taking part in the fun.

For more information on this year's seasonal and new limited-edition Easter offerings from Mars, visit mms.com, dovechocolate.com, skittles.com and starburst.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

[1] Nielsen AOD $ sales 8 weeks ending 4/16/22

