Dr. Ben Carson, Attorney Ben Crump and Businessman Armstrong Williams Launch National Nonprofit, Crisis in the Classroom

Dr. Ben Carson , Ben Crump and Armstrong Williams have launched a national nonprofit to support parents across the country who demand accountability and transparency from their school boards and elected officials.

Carson, a famed neurosurgeon and former Secretary of The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Crump, a renowned civil rights attorney and Williams, a philanthropic entrepreneur, co-authored the book Crisis in the Classroom , released last year. The book sheds light on the significant challenges facing the American education system.

Like the book, the nonprofit Crisis in the Classroom offers parents and students effective support in exposing the shortcomings and creating real solutions.

Each author understands the pivotal impact a quality education had on their extraordinary life achievements. Education is the foundation of every nation's success or failure; it produces upstanding citizens, lifts people out of poverty and catalyzes change.

As a part of the launch, Crisis in the Classroom will host a national tour with town halls in key cities across the country. For more details and to RSVP to events, visit CrisisintheClassroom.media.

