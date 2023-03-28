FieldRoutes Supports Customers' Rights To Their Data With New Declaration

FieldRoutes shares its commitments to integrity and honesty and invites other software providers to join a pledge to avoid unnecessary delays and exorbitant fees

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today announced its launch of the FieldRoutes Data Declaration and invites all providers to join the pledge to support customers' rights to their data. The Data Declaration formalizes FieldRoutes' long-standing support of doing the right thing for its customers by ensuring they are able to easily and efficiently extract their data if they decide to move to another software provider.

"At FieldRoutes, we routinely hear from pest control and lawn care operators looking to switch from their current software provider that their data is being held from them or delayed extensively," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "Creating delays, tacking on fees, and trapping businesses in multiple contracts are unacceptable practices. We recognize how costly and time-consuming this can be for businesses, and we have committed to help influence change in our industry by sharing how FieldRoutes operates when it comes to customers' rights to their data in hopes that other providers will follow suit."

FieldRoutes has an established practice of supporting customers' rights to their data without additional charges. FieldRoutes has pledged to:

Enable customers with a self-serve way to extract names, addresses, emails, account balances, and more at any time via a comma-separated values (CSV) file directly from the software. Provide comprehensive data extracts of customer information in the context of migrating to a competitor. Co-term customer agreements to align all of the software's modules and other add-ons with the master agreement's original renewal date. Provide customers transitioning to a competitor with their payment data from FieldRoutes® Payments within 10 business days of the request. Not charge customers for extraction of their payment tokens from FieldRoutes Payments. Not terminate payment processing until a customer has successfully migrated to another software provider.

"Today's technology allows for a more expedient transfer of information, and business owners know that," Chaney said. "To cause delays that can put a business in peril or use language that can be perceived as a threat is unnecessary. FieldRoutes will not do that."

FieldRoutes invites all software providers in the pest control and lawn care industries to join this pledge and also invites all pest control and lawn companies to ask their software providers for these commitments.

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company, is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018 PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

