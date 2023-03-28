FREENOME ADDS RENOWN HEALTH AS PARTNER FOR THE SANDERSON STUDY

–The Sanderson Study is Freenome's study that pairs real-world data with multiomics for the detection of multiple cancers

–Renown Health's William N. Pennington Cancer Institute to enroll patients, offering cutting-edge research to patients across Nevada

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome , a privately held biotech company announced today that Renown Health has joined as a partner for the Sanderson Study , Freenome's study of its multiomics platform, in combination with real-world data to detect multiple cancers.

The study encompasses both traditional and real-world data to generate evidence of clinical validation for certain high- and elevated-risk populations while also refining the platform's cancer classification and risk prediction models. In addition, the Sanderson Study will build the necessary infrastructure to bridge the gap between clinical research and day-to-day clinical impact.

Freenome uses a multiomics platform that combines tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancer in its earliest stages using a standard blood draw.

"We are delighted to partner with Freenome to launch this far-reaching trial which has transformative potential," said Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., medical oncology section chief and the principal investigator for the Sanderson Study at Renown. "Studying the impact of merging real-world information from patients with multiomics technology holds the promise of a truly personalized approach to early detection of cancer."

Renown Health has multiple clinical trials currently available to patients in northern Nevada across a variety of specialties, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and pulmonology.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the Silver State, claiming the lives of more than 5,400 Nevadans each year. This number has increased since the last five-year plan estimate of 4,400 deaths per year.[1]

Promoting research to improve cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment is a key goal outlined in the Nevada Cancer Plan, 2021-2025, a framework developed by the Nevada Cancer Coalition in partnership with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Access and participation in clinical trials is a key component of the plan, which, Renown says, makes participation in the Sanderson Study even more significant.

"At the inception of the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute, we committed to not only provide the very best care possible to our community, but to also help improve outcomes through participation in research," said Max Coppes, M.D., PhD, MBA, cancer center director of the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute. "The research collaboration with Freenome has the potential to make a dream come true: Finding cancer early when it's most treatable."

The Sanderson Study will enroll approximately 8,000 patients through Freenome's clinical study partner network and numerous regional health systems across the United States.

"Renown is committed to making a difference in the health and well-being of patients in communities across the state of Nevada, and that includes access to innovative research," said Lance Baldo, M.D. , chief medical officer at Freenome. "The combination of real-world data and multiomics is poised to transform the landscape of early cancer detection."

Freenome's clinical studies are named for employees' loved ones who fought cancer. This study honors Tim Sanderson, the loving father of a Freenome engineer.

For residents of Nevada interested in participating in the Sanderson Study, contact the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute clinical research coordinators at renown-crd@renown.org . For more information on the Sanderson Study, visit the study webpage .

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Renown Health's William N. Pennington Cancer Institute

The William N. Pennington Cancer Research Institute provides comprehensive multidisciplinary cancer care for the northern Nevada community, helps educate the next generation of healthcare providers, and works to improve treatments and outcomes through active participation in research.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is the region's largest, locally governed, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children's hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the region's largest, locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health.

[1] American Cancer Society 2023 Facts & Figures

