Multi-Color Corporation Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Color Corporation (" MCC "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LABL, Inc. (the " Issuer "), today announced the commencement of an offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the " Notes ") by the Issuer in a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "). The Notes will be guaranteed, on a secured senior basis, by LABL Acquisition Corporation and each of the Issuer's existing and subsequently acquired or organized direct or indirect wholly-owned U.S. restricted subsidiaries, with certain exceptions (the " Guarantors "). There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of Notes will be completed.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to fund a potential acquisition, (ii) to repay the borrowings outstanding under its senior secured asset-based loan facility and (iii) for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying, redeeming or repurchasing outstanding debt.

The Notes and the guarantees will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S, each under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Issuer's financing plans, including statements related to the Issuer's offering of the Notes and the intended use of net proceeds of the offering. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks related to whether the Issuer will consummate the offering of the Notes on the expected terms, or at all, market and other general economic conditions and whether the Issuer and the Guarantors will be able to satisfy the conditions required to close any sale of the Notes. The Issuer's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation, established in 1916, is the global leader in prime label solutions, with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue supporting a number of the world's most prominent brands across end-categories including food and beverages, home and personal care, wine and spirits, and other specialties. Based in Chicago, MCC serves national and international brand owners across its global footprint with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in pressure sensitive, cut and stack, roll-fed, in-mold, shrink sleeve and heat transfer applications. MCC employs approximately 12,275 associates across more than 100 plants in over 25 countries.

