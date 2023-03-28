Multiplier integrates Wise Platform to enable faster client payouts

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a multi-award winning global employment platform, has announced its partnership with Wise Platform to streamline global payroll for international businesses. The integration enables Multiplier's clients to send payouts to its freelancers and contractors in 57 currencies around the world as part of Multiplier's optimised payments infrastructure, reducing transaction times and providing real-time visibility into payment progress.

Multiplier makes it easy for companies to employ teams abroad, handling the complexities of local labor laws, compliance, employment contracts, payroll, benefits, taxes, and more through a user-friendly SaaS platform. However, freelancers and contractors in certain markets were previously having to wait up to three days to receive payments. Now, by integrating Wise Platform, freelancers and contractors can receive payouts much faster — over 50% of payments processed by Wise globally are instant — with an overall much smoother experience.

With Wise's fast and low-cost cross-border payments and Multiplier's built-out payment capabilities, customers can now benefit from faster and more streamlined payouts to their freelancers and contractors. This partnership provides an all-in-one solution for Multiplier's global customers, revolutionising the way businesses make international payments.

Vamsi Krishna, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Multiplier, said: "Wise's new feature allows even more Multiplier customers to use their local currency and local payment system, expanding our capabilities and bringing the Wise experience to more businesses around the world. This is a huge benefit for our customers, who choose Multiplier to make hiring, onboarding, and executing payroll for overseas employees a breeze."

Surendra Chaplot, Global Head of Product (Cards, Wise Business and Wise Platform) said: "We're thrilled to team up with Multiplier to transform the payroll management experience for global businesses. With over 50% of Wise's payments completed instantly, this integration empowers Multiplier's clients to quickly and efficiently pay international employees and contractors in their preferred currencies."

Wise Platform allows banks, businesses and other major enterprises to leverage Wise's global payments network and offer cheaper, faster, easier payments to their customers from the convenience of their own platform.

About Multiplier

Founded in 2020, Multiplier is a global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. Its proprietary technology simplifies the employment process by managing the complexities of local compliance, labour contracts, payroll, benefits and taxes.

The company currently operates across 150 countries. For further information, visit www.usemultiplier.com .

About Wise Platform

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. Over the last decade, Wise has built an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere.

Thanks to Wise Platform, large companies and banks can leverage Wise's technology and embed the best way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure. With over 60 partners worldwide, Wise Platform saves banks and businesses time and money by allowing them to seamlessly bring fast, cheap, transparent and convenient cross-border payments to their customers.

