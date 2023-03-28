No Barriers and FNBO Announce 2023 No Barriers What's Your Everest presented by FNBO

People of all abilities to come together in an accessible community hike to break through personal barriers and celebrate belonging and inclusion

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No Barriers today announced that FNBO has committed to a two-year presenting sponsorship of the nonprofit organization's annual fundraiser. "What's Your Everest?" The accessible community hike will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Copper Mountain, CO. Proceeds from the fundraiser event support programming for youth, adults, and Veterans living with visible and invisible disabilities, as well as caregivers and others from under-served or under-represented communities.

No Barriers What's Your Everest presented by FNBO is a community hike welcoming individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. In addition to experiencing team building and the power of breaking barriers, participants fundraise to support the No Barriers mission, impacting the lives of sidelined communities. Registration is now open! (PRNewswire)

No Barriers announces FNBO as two-year presenting sponsor of "What's Your Everest?"

No Barriers What's Your Everest presented by FNBO empowers people to overcome their personal "Everests," as teams "Rope Up" to hike a mountain and rally around wheelchair users, those with limb differences, blind and visually impaired hikers, and others with persistent barriers to help them reach their summit. The event is inspired by world-renowned adventurer and No Barriers cofounder Erik Weihenmayer's summit of Mount Everest in 2001, where he became the first blind person to reach the highest peak in the world. Rope teams highlight an important message as people, regardless of background or ability, collaborate and connect to help others across the rugged mountain terrain.

"For more than 165 years, FNBO has maintained our strong spirit of teamwork and a commitment to helping build strong communities through creating more economic and social opportunities for historically underrepresented populations," said Spencer Danner, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at FNBO. "Our mission to break down barriers for those communities directly aligns with No Barriers' important mission of diversity, inclusion, and community, and the act of supporting each other to accomplish more than we ever could alone."

The generous contribution from FNBO helps No Barriers extend programming and resources that directly impact the lives of Veterans and others with disabilities, youth and caregivers facing challenges, so that every person has the opportunity and ability to make a meaningful and lasting impact, and believe, "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way."

To learn more about 2023 No Barriers What's Your Everest presented by FNBO , visit the event page or support the No Barriers mission by making a donation .

About FNBO:

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have nearly $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About No Barriers:

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado that provides transformative programs and experiences that shift mindsets, create belonging, and foster self-discovery to elevate individuals and their communities. Through a three-phase curriculum, No Barriers leads individuals through a framework so that individuals embrace the belief that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way." Learn more about the roadmap to overcoming adversity and building community at nobarriersusa.org .

