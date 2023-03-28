Splitit Awarded on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 List

ATLANTA , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, the only white-label, card-based installment platform using existing consumer credit, has been awarded on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 28th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists Splitit at number 54 out of the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

Based on the results of the study, Splitit is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023.

"I am extremely proud to lead a company that has created a one-of-a-kind, white-label Installments-as-a-Service technology that is transforming the payments industry," says Nandan Sheth, CEO, Splitit. "It is an honor to be recognized on the Financial Times' list of fastest growing companies for the work we are doing. I want to congratulate the entire Splitit team on their hard-work and dedication as we continue to expand our capabilities and growth trajectory."

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

