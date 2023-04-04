Award-winning financial literacy program now available to parents of kids (6-12) for the first time. BeCentsableSmart.com

Award-winning financial literacy program now available to parents of kids (6-12) for the first time. BeCentsableSmart.com

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in 16 years, parents and grandparents can bring The Centsables, an award-winning TV series and multi-media financial literacy platform, to their loved ones ages 6-12 through show creator Mark DiPippa's new BeCentsableSmart.com program!

Don't let our kids get left behind! (PRNewswire)

April is Financial Literacy month. BeCentsablesmart.com is an innovative way to teach children.

The Centsables is built around six animated superheroes who save fellow citizens from money-mad villains, while modeling prosocial behaviors. Every component is designed to entertain as it educates; BeCentsableSmart.com was created to channel these award-winning resources to those who need them most—our kids and grandkids.

DiPippa stated that "Research shows that financial habits begin to form as young as age 7. Yet financial literacy is not taught in elementary schools, and only 17 states require a class in financial literacy in high school.

"April is Financial Literacy Month. There is no better time to give parents and grandparents the tools they need to teach the children they love basic money skills. By visiting BeCentsableSmart.com and purchasing a gift subscription, they can take matters into their own hands, and bring our entertaining and informative Centsables materials right to the kids they love, month after month."

Since its creation in 2007, The Centsables financial literacy programs have only been made available to banks, credit unions and financial advisors. Now for the first time, parents and grandparents can give access to the entire library to the next generation of their families, ensuring that their kids and grandkids begin to build sound financial habits, right at home.

ABOUT THE CENTSABLES

The Centsables is an award-winning multi-media financial literacy program for kids and their families. Program elements include: award-winning 13-episode animated TV series available in English and Spanish, interactive website, free mobile game app, comic book series, activity books, custom and DIY events, merchandise, lesson plans for parents and teachers, school outreach programs, retail Banking for Kids program, and more. Financial literacy programs are also available for teens, millennials, adults and seniors.

The TV series and program elements have won many awards, including Parents' Picks Award, Moms' Choice Award, Social Good Award, Kidscreen Award, Academics' Choice Award, Parents' Choice Award, Telly Award and Cynopsis Kids Imagination Awards.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Centsables