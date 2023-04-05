HarbourView Equity Partners Appoints Carlos Cruz as Managing Director

NEWARK, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners , the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, announced today that banking industry veteran Carlos Cruz has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets.

Cruz brings to HarbourView nearly two decades of experience in technology, media, and entertainment banking, during which time he has originated, structured and arranged bank and subordinated debt facilities in support of acquisitions, recapitalizations, and leveraged buyouts at leading financial institutions.

"Carlos' appointment further solidifies our core team of talented senior leaders at HarbourView," said Soares. "His leadership in our capital markets function will be critical as we expand our investment footprint across the entertainment and media landscape. We are grateful for the commitment of our financing partners who have helped scale our platform to this point and look forward to working with them more in the years to come."

Cruz joins HarbourView from Fifth Third Bank, where he was an Executive Director in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications group of the Corporate and Investment Bank. During his tenure at Fifth Third Bank, Cruz was responsible for growing the entertainment finance business, becoming a key financing partner and creating the advertising and marketing technology lending practices. Prior to Fifth Third, Cruz was a Vice President in the Communications, Media and Entertainment Group at CIT, a leading middle market commercial lender, and began his career at Merrill Lynch in the Public Finance Investment Banking Group. Cruz holds an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University.

"Having followed HarbourView's rapid growth since its inception, I am thrilled to join such a talented team that is building a foundation for an enduring financial institution," said Cruz. "I look forward to immersing myself in this ecosystem of artists and financing partners that HarbourView has curated and helping to grow the platform and community further."

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The company has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 40 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~17,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. Last month, the firm completed an investment in MACRO – the multi-platform media company founded by Charles D. King – its first in the film and TV space.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

