Salt Therapy Becoming a Wellness Staple for Recovery and Biohacking

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT Chamber , the pioneer and leader in salt therapy concepts and experiences, had a successful Biohacking Conference and received rave reviews about their 'Recovery Suite' at CryoCon and IHRSA. Salt therapy (halotherapy) joins cryotherapy, infrared sauna, IV infusions, and other core services as an integral component of recovery and wellness centers for performance improvement and healthy longevity.

"When examining the trends, it's obvious that salt therapy is the perfect fit for individuals looking to really enhance the longevity and quality of their life by combining wellness modalities in smart ways," said Leo Tonkin, CEO of SALT Chamber and Chair of the Global Wellness Institute's Respiratory Wellness Initiative. "That is really the essence of biohacking. How we breathe and what we breathe impacts our lungs, which is why the single most important factor for a healthy life is respiratory wellness. The 'Father of Biohacking' Dave Asprey gets salted, and business coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins has a salt room at his home. Our SALT FX® home halogenerator and Pop-Up SALT Booth® allow you to transform any small space into a salt room."

Salt therapy is a natural, drug-free modality that disperses a dry, pure-grade sodium chloride aerosol into an enclosed chamber such as a room or booth. As an individual relaxes, these particles are inhaled and penetrate deep into the lungs where they may help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract and widen airway passages. A clean respiratory system results in higher oxygen intake, increased energy, and an improved immune system.

Competitive athletes have adopted dry salt therapy to better lung function and improve overall performance, endurance, and recovery, which is why wellness centers and fitness clubs are adding it. A NexGen Fitness® franchise owned by the Gronkowski brothers offers salt therapy as part of NexGen Recovery™. An Athletic Republic franchise has included it for their scholastic athletes, while Jimmie Ward of the San Francisco 49ers is among the professional and collegiate athletes that visit Above and Beyond Yoga and Salt Therapy in Mobile, Alabama, for regular treatments.

