Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. The press release and financial supplement will be available on the Investors page of Selective's website at that time.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast live and accessible on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A replay will be available on the website from May 4 to June 2, 2023.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective has been honored and awarded for its unique position as a leading insurance group and employer of choice, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and three consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work®. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

