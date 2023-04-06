Best Franchise to Own: Money Pages® Multimarket Triumph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Pages, a leading franchise in the marketing and advertising industry, empowers entrepreneurs with affordable franchise opportunities offering multiple revenue streams. Taking the entrepreneurial leap has paid off for Money Pages franchisees across the country, who are reaping the benefits with impressive expansion and industry recognition.

"Franchising with Money Pages was the best decision I ever made. There's no better business model or company to work with," said Florida franchisee Don Grindle. "You can't beat the low startup costs or the flexibility to work from home. We made money by our third month and we never lost any, even through a pandemic. It's a proven investment."

Now celebrating 10 years in operation, Don and his son Walker Grindle scaled to 1.4 million in annual circulation across four Florida territories. The business is Volusia County's largest direct mail publication and is looking to add a fifth territory soon. Though the Grindles held no previous sales experience, they achieved over $1 million in sales by 2019.

"What we earned in a year of sales when we started, we make in a month now," said Georgia franchisee Brian Long, who has seen similar success. "We've quadrupled our revenue, we're winning awards and growing."

Brian and his co-owner, wife Ramona Long, are celebrating four years of operation while launching their fourth territory this spring. The franchise grew from serving 30,000 households to 115,000, plus a robust digital revenue stream.

"It allows us to connect with and give back to the community," said Long, after the team was awarded Best of Cobb for Advertising Services for the third year in a row. "And so much is thanks to the corporate Money Pages team. Unlike other franchises, they support us and offer training and mentorship. They treat us like family."

About Money Pages Franchise Opportunities

Money Pages connects local businesses with target audiences through the Money Pages magazine, direct mail and digital services. With over 13 million magazines in circulation annually, Money Pages offers franchisees everything they need to dominate their market. Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and ranked #1 in Advertising Services in 2022, Money Pages is one of the best franchises to own.

