Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is One of the Best Tools for Summertime Skin Protection

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is One of the Best Tools for Summertime Skin Protection

Dermal Repair Complex is a Dietary Beauty Supplement That Can Help Minimize the Appearance of Wrinkles and Visible Sagging

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer means its time for more beach days and vacations, but those long hours of daylight and hot weather can greatly affect your skin health. Increased sun exposure without proper protection can result in rapid visible aging, that's why renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, recommend staying hydrated, wearing sun-protective accessories, and improving your skincare regimen with products like Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex . This dietary beauty supplement helps your body combat the visible effects of sun exposure, the appearance of sagging, wrinkles, and skin dullness from the inside out.†*

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a revolutionary dietary supplement that is designed to minimize visible signs of aging through age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients. This blend of ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex works from the inside out at the deepest level to repair the appearance of crepey skin, dullness, and sagging. (PRNewswire)

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a revolutionary dietary supplement that is designed to minimize visible signs of aging through age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients. This blend of ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex works from the inside out at the deepest level to repair the appearance of crepey skin, dullness, and sagging. Formulated with hydrolyzed collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, and essential vitamins, with just 2 capsules a day this supplement can result in noticeably firmer, more lifted-looking skin, especially in the cheeks, chin, jowls, neck, and jawline. Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex helps fight off the loss of collagen that comes with age as well as sun exposure and helps combat skin-aging hormones. This can result in a tightening, smoothing effect on all parts of the body, renewed plumpness, and youth-enhancing bonus effects such as thick-looking hair and strong nails.†*

What Are The Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

The following Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex ingredients were carefully selected to support a strong skin structure for an age-defying look with minimized wrinkles. These key ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex are as follows†*:

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A potent protein containing essential amino acids that can help soften the look of wrinkles for an increased youthful look.

Vitamin A - An nutrient full of antioxidants that helps fight off damage caused by sun exposure and pollution that cause visible signs of aging such as pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.

Vitamin B - An essential vitamin that supports healthy cell turnover — resulting in noticeably firmer, more lifted-looking skin.

Saw Palmetto - A powerful extract that contains antioxidants and fatty acids that can help reduce the negative effects of the skin-sagging hormone, DHT for noticeably smoother, tighter-looking skin from head to toe.

Hyaluronic Acid: A moisture magnet that helps the skin on the cheeks, chin, neck, jowls, and jawline look soft, supple, and healthy.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound that supports the strength of the skin to help achieve a firmer-looking appearance .

What is the suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

The suggested use of Dermal Repair Complex is to take 2 capsules of the dietary supplement with 8 fl. oz. of water daily, preferably with a meal.

Where to purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $58.00 with a 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop ingredient formulations with advanced blends to help users achieve results in the comfort of their home - Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast where they discuss trending beauty regimens and anti-aging remedies.

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to both visibly correct and prevents the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Melissa Mesulam

melissa@themesulamgroup.com

Shari Mesulam

shari@themesulamgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beverly Hills MD