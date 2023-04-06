SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Legend Trading , a fast, secure, and fully-licensed global financial institution. This integration aims to facilitate fiat on-ramps and off-ramps, and build a developed payment infrastructure that helps connect fiat users with a smooth crypto experience.

BingX Partners Legend Trading to Enhance Fiat-To-Crypto Gateway (PRNewswire)

Legend Trading is a leading cryptocurrency trading firm registered as Money Service Business ( MSB ). As a regulated financial institution, Legend Trading offers a payment-as-a-service and financial services for crypto exchanges to bridge the gap between crypto and fiat. It provides users with professional trade execution and settlement services that are discreet, secure, and fully compliant with local regulations.

Through the collaboration, BingX users can enjoy a smooth and efficient crypto transaction experience with assets in their bank accounts on the platform. The connection to Legend Trading enables customers in more than 150+ countries to securely purchase cryptocurrency through bank transfers with 140+ fiat currencies such as USD, GBP, CHF, EUR, JPY, and CAD. It supports most major local payment methods, including but not limited to Visa, Mastercard, Swift, and Google Pay. Institutional-grade trading service is integrated in BingX, which provides users with compliant access to the most competitive fiat-to-crypto pricing and deep liquidity. This extensive banking infrastructure manages to facilitate large crypto-fiat trades with lower price slippage and cost of trading and settle in seconds. And users could better manage their assets in separate fiat and crypto accounts.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Legend Trading to provide a seamless fiat-to-crypto payment experience for our users," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "Legend Trading's diverse payment methods, fast deposit and withdrawal experience, and compliance with regulatory requirements make it an ideal partner for BingX. This professional, secure, and regulatory-compliant payments infrastructure ensures fast trade execution and professional risk management. With the integration of Legend Trading's services, we can offer a wider range of payment methods and enhance the overall user experience on our platform. And it brings us closer to our vision of building a gateway for the next billion crypto users."

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

