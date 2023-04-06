Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Reports Year End 2022 Net Revenue of $6,283,691, A 47% Increase Compared to 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), a social media firm and digital agency, today announced financial results for year-end 2022 . The company has highlighted some of their financial achievements below.

2022 End of Year Summary Compared to 2021 End of Year Summary

Total net revenue increased 47.7% to $6,283,691 , compared to $4,253,765

Operating expenses decreased 72.6% to $4,251,947 compared to $15,514,421

Operating loss decreased 79.9% to $2,965,855 compared to $14,731,518

Gross profit margin increased to 20.5%, compared to 18.4%

Total liabilities decreased 16.4% to $8,921,990 , compared to $10,668,403

Management Commentary

"2022 was a strong year for us and it's reflected in the numbers" said Scott Hoey, Chief Financial Officer of CMGR. "We were able to make improvements in some key areas. We increased revenue, significantly decreased our expenses, and strengthened our balance sheet by eliminating more of our convertible debt. As we continue to narrow the focus to our key revenue drivers and maximize resources, I'm optimistic that the momentum will continue in 2023."

"2022 was a good year for the company financially and our goal is to continue on this trajectory in 2023 by further increasing revenue and decreasing our expenses" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, Chief Executive Officer of CMGR. "Our digital agency (The Reiman Agency) Is working with new brands and talent every month and our creator platform has been growing In popularity (adding more creators and fans on a weekly basis). As a result of this growth, the company does not need to rely on external financing sources nearly as much."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers and deal-making services, a management division for brands and individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

