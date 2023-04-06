Kia Sportage named among Autotrader’s Best New Cars of 2023

Redesigned SUV is Recognized for its Versatility and Available Electrified Powertrains

2023 Kia Sportage named among Autotrader's 11 Best New Cars of 2023

Fifth-generation compact SUV was redesigned this year, inside, outside, and under the hood

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Sportage was recently named among Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2023. The redesigned fifth generation of the iconic SUV – available with internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrains – was honored alongside 10 other top vehicles.

"We are proud to receive Autotrader's Best New Car of 2023 recognition for the Kia Sportage," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The redesigned Sportage continues to impress adventure seekers and tech-savvy drivers, alike, with its versatility and multi-faceted appeal."

Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2023 list is comprised of 11 vehicles selected by a team of expert editors who collectively tested and scored new models using a range of criteria. Each chosen vehicle has unique features specific to various lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more, with the editors giving particular focus to vehicles that are groundbreaking or offer significant value in its category. Because there are many new or redesigned vehicles for 2023, the editors only considered models available for purchase within the next nine months. To qualify, the base model of a vehicle must start below $110,000, with most winners priced well below that price.

"The latest Sportage is a significant improvement versus the past model and yet another Kia SUV that is best in class," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "What was once a competent compact SUV has been recast as a stylish, tech-laden, and very attractive competitor in the red-hot compact SUV segment."

For model year 2023, the Sportage underwent a significant redesign. Developed as part of Kia's new global brand transformation, "Movement that Inspires," the 2023 Sportage subcompact SUV delivers for today's savvy and adventurous consumers with a capable and rugged trim level (X-Pro), as well as Sportage HEV and Sportage PHEV powertrains.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

