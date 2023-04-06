Oracle Health Helps University of Missouri Health Care Clinicians Incorporate External Data for More Comprehensive Patient Histories and Informed Treatment Plans

Oracle Health Seamless Exchange aggregates and deduplicates health records from multiple providers and systems to reduce manual administrative tasks and provide caregivers with a more comprehensive view into a patient's medical history

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Missouri Health Care (MU Health Care) is using Oracle Health Seamless Exchange to give its care providers a more accurate and comprehensive view of a patient's health history to help improve safety and inform treatment plans. Seamless Exchange retrieves, aggregates, and deduplicates health data from multiple sources to create a more comprehensive electronic health record (EHR) of a patient's medical history, even if treatment was received from multiple providers. With this comprehensive view, MU Health Care's physicians and nurses can see a patient's health history, medications, and other vital information they need to determine the best course of care.

"In the clinics where we've launched Oracle Health Seamless Exchange, we've seen the benefits of its data deduplication capabilities firsthand and gained reconciliation efficiencies quickly. It is simplifying the ingestion of critical external health data," said Robert Pierce, MD, medical director for Clinical Decision Support, MU Health Care. "Now, with external patient data more consistently integrated into the local chart, our clinicians can make care decisions more confidently, considering all relevant factors so patients receive more consistent and better care."

Creating a single medical record across systems to improve care

Patients commonly receive medical treatment across multiple facilities, providers, and health systems. This leaves their critical health data stored in disparate, disconnected systems, which can make it challenging for clinicians to have access to a complete view of a patient's health history to inform care decisions.

Oracle Health Seamless Exchange combines health data from multiple healthcare facilities, including from most EHRs and other outside sources, to create a more comprehensive, clearer view of a patient's care history. Seamless Exchange automatically reconciles new data against existing data to eliminate redundant information and manual data management. This cleansed data can then be accessed directly in the clinician's workflow without the need to search through multiple sources to find critical information, which not only improves care quality but also supports patient safety.

"Transforming, organizing, and understanding data is critical to helping physicians, individuals, and communities get the information they need to improve healthcare," said Sam Lambson, vice president of interoperability, Oracle Health. "With Seamless Exchange, we are taking data exchange beyond connectivity to true usability. This is a big step forward for the industry. Not only does it immediately ease the administrative burden on clinicians, it sets the stage for a more connected and open healthcare ecosystem that will deliver better outcomes for patients and providers while making global health systems more useable and equitable."

Today, hundreds of millions of outside data records have been exchanged and aggregated using Seamless Exchange. MU Health Care is currently using Seamless Exchange at two of its ambulatory clinics, Fulton Family Health Associates and Family Medicine – Mexico, and is planning to expand its deployment across its health system this year.

To see Seamless Exchange in action, visit booth #921 at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference in Chicago, April 17-21, 2023. Oracle is also sponsoring the Interoperability Showcase, which demonstrates the value of interoperability for connecting health and care, with related solutions featured in booth #7946.

About University of Missouri Health Care

University of Missouri Health Care is an academic health system with a mission to save and improve lives. Caring for patients from each of Missouri's 114 counties, MU Health Care specialists treat the simplest and most complex medical conditions, discover breakthroughs and train the next generation of doctors to do the same. Committed to collaboration, research and innovation, MU Health Care has more than 6,000 physicians, nurses and health care professionals in over 80 specialties working together to give patients seamless care with the most advanced treatments and safest procedures. Serving more than 240,000 patients each year, MU Health Care facilities include Capital Region Medical Center, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center, University Hospital, and Women's and Children's Hospital, as well as multiple quick care, urgent care, primary care, specialty and affiliate locations. For more information, visit muhealth.org.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

