The Savings are in Full Bloom as White Castle Reveals New Spring Discounts and Special Offers

All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's social media platforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is offering specials and deals that will prevent a hole from burning through your pocket as the weather starts to warm up. From Tax Day relief to giving mom and dad their just desserts to a celebration of National Slider Day, all that's needed to join in the savings is following White Castle on social media, joining White Castle's email group or finding exclusive Craver Nation offers through the White Castle app.

"The weather may be unpredictable this season, but cravers can always depend on White Castle coming through with great deals on our fantastic food," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our legacy was built on being a dependable value for families. That was true then and it remains true now."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in April, May and June.

Special Offers (available with coupons shared through White Castle's social media and promotional emails)

Tax Day 18% off your order with code SAVE (in Castle and online) April 18 April 20 20% off your order with code CRAVINGS (online only) April 20 Mother's Day Weekend Free dessert on a stick with any purchase May 12 – May 14 National Slider Day Free Cheese Slider (no purchase necessary) May 15 Iced Tea Day Free small iced tea with any purchase June 10 Father's Day Weekend Free dessert on a stick with any purchase June 16 – June 18 Longest Day, Shortest Night BOGO Free Shake Parfait from 10pm – 4am June 21 National Onion Day BOGO 3 Free Original Sliders June 27 4th of July Weekend BOGO Free Small Soft Drink June 30 – July 4

Members of Craver Nation®, White Castle's free loyalty program, can save even more through the app. New members to download the app and create an account will also receive a free Combo meal.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

