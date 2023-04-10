ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL ARTIST PITBULL TO PERFORM FOR THE 2023 MUSIC MAKING WAVES CONCERT SERIES ON SUNDAY, MAY 28TH

-Pre-show festivities at the Music Making Waves concert village include local food trucks, pop-up experiences, activity zones, a 360-degree beer garden, and more-

-Concert proceeds support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, saving marine life and habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas-

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the leader in delivering live entertainment experiences in the Bahamas and Caribbean, announces GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker Pitbull to perform at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Sunday, May 28th, 2023. The performance is a part of the Music Making Waves concert series and will feature Pitbull's biggest hits, including "Give Me Everything," "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)," and more.

(PRNewswire)

"For 25 years, Atlantis Paradise Island consistently delivers experiences that create lifelong memories for our guests and community. We are so happy to welcome the legendary Pitbull to Atlantis and the Bahamas next month. With his extraordinary showmanship and chart-topping hits, Pitbull will join our yearlong anniversary celebration along with the 2023 Music Making Waves' performances by Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, DJ Nick Cannon, and Kesha," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 11th, on atlantislive.com . Tickets range from $69 for silver seating to $189 for diamond seating. The Music Making Waves concert grounds open at 6:30pm, where guests of all ages will enjoy the concert village filled with local food trucks and pop-up experiences in the Atlantis activity fun zone. A 360-degree beer garden will offer a selection of cold brews, cocktails, wines, and plenty of seating. A complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided for all concert guests to Atlantis' hotel towers and parking garages.

A portion of the proceeds from the Music Making Waves concert series will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with the mission of saving marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island can expect an unrivaled vacation experience. With close to 200 acres of wide-open spaces, five distinct properties, diverse dining, endless shopping, five miles of white sand beaches and tranquil waters, Aquaventure water park with multiple one-of-a-kind pools, slides, and river rides, and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, Atlantis Paradise Island offers travelers a destination of immersive programming connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine, and festivities of the Bahamas.

Please visit atlantislive.com for ticket information and atlantisbahamas.com for room reservations and details about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF ). For more information about traveling to the Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com .

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Throughout 2023 Atlantis is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary experiences ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.

Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation for over 25 years.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) , the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Pitbull:

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and "From Negative to Positive" Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. At the same time, he only continues to expand his influence across fitness, health, and wellness. He launched 305-Life as the first daily supplement line to philosophically reflect the vibrant spirit of Miami through its high quality product. As an investor and brand ambassador, he joined forces with Echelon for the "Pitbull X Echelon" partnership, providing Pitbull-themed rides to millions of users exclusively in the Echelon Fit App. He also teamed up with Columbia Care to introduce his own CBD line, N2P—an acronym for one of his most famous mantras "negative to positive." He returned to the road in 2022 with the sold out North American Can't Stop Us Now Tour, packing arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast. Speaking of, Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, coming soon.

Atlantis, Paradise Island logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atlantis, Paradise Island) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island