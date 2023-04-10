BISSELL® Launches New Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet Carpet Cleaner to Remove the Toughest Messes and Stains

The new carpet and upholstery cleaner delivers A New Breed of Clean™

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL®, a leader in homecare solutions for more than 145 years, introduces the BISSELL® Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet, the only carpet cleaner with the power of HydroSteam™ Technology, a unique heater and fluid delivery system for better removal of tough stuck-on messes and sticky stains.

Ideal for active households with carpeting and large area rugs, the BISSELL® Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet cleaner features three different cleaning modes – Steam Pretreat Mode to penetrate stuck-on, sticky messes, SteamWash™ Max Clean Mode to clean 2X Better1, and Quick Dry Mode helps carpets dry fast in about 30 minutes2 – to deliver a true clean. With BISSELL® Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet cleaner, deep cleaning carpets has never been easier as it is the only upright deep cleaner with proprietary HydroSteam™ Technology that can remove even the toughest sticky and stuck-on messes.

"As we develop new products, we're committed to always delivering the true clean BISSELL® products are known for, and this addition to our Revolution® line offers a deeper and more differentiated clean thanks to innovative HydroSteam™ Technology," said Megan Clingersmith, associate brand manager of upright deep cleaning at BISSELL. "Our goal is to help people spend less time cleaning and more time on meaningful and fun family activities, even when those end up causing more messes!"

Notable Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet carpet cleaner features include:

Steam Pretreat Mode : Loosen the toughest sticky stains and stuck-on messes, such as honey and ice cream.

SteamWash™ Max Mode : Wash and remove embedded dirt, stains, and allergens from even the dirtiest carpets.

Quick Dry Mode : Dries in about 30 minutes 2 , freeing up time to focus on other tasks or activities you enjoy.

Above Floor Cleaning : Detachable hose and tools for cleaning stairs and upholstery.

Intuitive Design : Large 1-gallon tanks, fingertip controls on handle grip, and Foot UI Lighting.

PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator Formula : Removes the toughest pet odors – even skunk!

BISSELL® Simply Formula : Powerful cleaning made with plant-based cleaning ingredients, with no harsh chemicals, dyes, phosphates, or brighteners.

The new BISSELL® Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet is the second cleaner from BISSELL® to be equipped with the first-of-its-kind HydroSteam™ Technology, joining the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ multi-surface cleaner which launched earlier this year. Whether hard floors or carpet, BISSELL® pro has you covered with new innovative offerings.

To learn more about BISSELL® and the Revolution® HydroSteam™ Pet visit https://www.bissell.com.

1Cleaning results based on ASTM F2828 using BISSELL® PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator formula in SteamWash™ MAX Clean Mode versus Tineco Carpet One Pro using Deodorizing & Cleaning solution.

2Reference instructions in user guide. Tested on new carpet with protectant. Results may vary.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel, and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

