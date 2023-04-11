CarParts.com Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CarParts.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/CarParts.com, Inc.)
CarParts.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/CarParts.com, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

CarParts.com, Inc. CEO David Meniane, CFO Ryan Lockwood and COO Michael Huffaker will host the conference call live via an audio webcast, followed by a question and answer period. To access the conference call as a participant, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.

The live webcast of the event can be accessed at www.carparts.com/investor/news-events.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

About CarParts.com, Inc.
CarParts.com is the go-to eCommerce platform for auto care and maintenance. We offer drivers quality parts at competitive prices and allow customers to schedule an appointment with a trusted mechanic directly from our website. We use world-class design principles and the latest technologies to deliver a fast, easy-to-use, and mobile-intuitive website. And with our company-owned national distribution network, we bring the best brands and manufacturers directly to consumers, cutting out the costs associated with brick-and-mortar retailers. Our team members around the globe are dedicated to Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
IR@carparts.com

Media Relations:
Tina Mirfarsi
tina@carparts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-sets-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-tuesday-may-2-2023-301793696.html

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.