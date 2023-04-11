Enterprises head to Houston to discuss impact of AR/VR/MR (XR) and Metaverse technologies at the 2023 Augmented Enterprise Summit

Enterprises head to Houston to discuss impact of AR/VR/MR (XR) and Metaverse technologies at the 2023 Augmented Enterprise Summit

Technology leaders from Coca-Cola, Colgate, Chevron, Duke Energy, Mercedes-Benz, Pfizer, Walmart, and others will come together to share how they're using AR/VR/MR (XR) to streamline operations, enable hybrid work, accelerate training, reimagine the customer experience, cut costs, and more.

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of the world's most profitable and well-known companies are already using XR to deliver the benefits of digitization to workers and customers. These organizations are seeing ROI in the form of faster training, shorter design cycles, increased uptime, lower costs, reduced waste, higher quality, brand awareness, and more.

Hear how the world's biggest companies are leveraging XR/Metaverse today and preparing for the future of work Oct 24-26 .

Hear from those driving XR and other emerging technologies in the workplace at the 2023 Augmented Enterprise Summit October 24-26 in Houston. As always, the event will feature a world-class lineup of enterprise end users along with the largest curated expo of enterprise-ready XR solutions. Organizations at every stage of adoption will get to hear how the world's biggest companies are leveraging XR, try out the top hardware/software, and benchmark across industry lines.

"[Augmented Enterprise] has consolidated its position as the nexus of the growing enterprise XR ecosystem, with the ability to bring together both [extended] reality companies and the large enterprises that are now testing and implementing XR solutions." – Forbes

The Speakers

Innovators from companies like ExxonMobil, GM, Mary Kay, Nestle Purina, PepsiCo, and Toyota will share insight into adopting and scaling XR and related emerging tech for applications such as remote support, collaboration, work instructions, training, design, marketing, and sales.

The Program

The comprehensive educational program includes case studies across industry verticals with deep discussions on specific immersive applications, best practices, cybersecurity, adjacent technologies like 5G, AI and Web3, IIoT, the Metaverse, and more.

The Exhibit

Get hands-on in the carefully curated expo of AR glasses, MR/VR headsets and accessories, body-worn sensors, and other connected devices ready for deployment today, including solutions from Meta, RealWear, PTC, ArborXR, Holo-Light, Augmentir, Vuzix, Strivr, Mytaverse, and more.

Registration for the event is now open. Space is limited. Early bird rates are available for a short time. For more information and to register, visit www.augmentedenterprisesummit.com .

Official Event Brochure: https://learn.augmentedenterprisesummit.com/2023-attendee-information-guide

