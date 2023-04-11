The Good Charcoal Secures Nationwide distribution in 1,755 Target stores and on Target.com

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Charcoal Company - the premium sustainable charcoal company - propels growth with the nation's favorite retailer Target. This nationwide distribution will see The Good Charcoal's lump charcoal available on shelves and online from today, priced at $7.99 for an 8lb bag. As we head towards the barbeque season, this rollout will make it more accessible than ever for shoppers everywhere to access 100% chemical free charcoal.

Launched in December 2020, The Good Charcoal Company is the only company importing charcoal from Namibia, using acacia to create its Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified product. By choosing to use acacia, not only does the charcoal burn longer and hotter due to its density, but the use of the excess wood is helping to fight bush encroachment in the country. A region rich with wildlife, it is estimated 45 million hectares of grasslands are suffering from encroachment, and it is so severe that it's threatening the cheetah population as the thick acacia bush makes hunting more difficult.

Alongside its environmental first approach to product source, The Good Charcoal company is on a mission to fight food insecurity across the nation. To date they've sponsored over 27,000 free meals, partnering with food pantries and local barbeque partners to feed communities in need. It is this pioneering purpose and vision that motivated Target to get behind this disruptive charcoal company.

"We could not be more thrilled to be bringing The Good Charcoal into 1,755 Target locations. With this significant expansion of our in-store retail footprint, we can reach more consumers than ever, providing everyone with access to a better charcoal option for the grilling season." says Ben Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer of The Good Charcoal Company. "With our goal of changing the charcoal industry for the better, our products are free of chemicals or additives, sustainably sourced and made of premium quality - and we know that it is products like this that consumers are demanding in today's world."

Speaking on the launch of the new listing and impressive work in securing listings for Namibian produced charcoal, Derik Frederiksen, president of FSC US said: "FSC certification provides assurance that The Good Charcoal supports responsibly managed forests, providing habitat for wildlife and benefits for local communities. Research shows that consumers trust the FSC label, so we applaud the partnership with Target to offer The Good Charcoal to customers across the country."

The Good Charcoal 8lb bag is now available in 1,755 Target stores and online priced at $7.99. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator .

