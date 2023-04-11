JND Legal Administration Named #1 Class Action Claims Administrator by The National Law Journal for Third Consecutive Year

JND Recognized for Second Time in National Law Journal Hall of Fame

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, has again been named the nation's #1 Class Action Claims Administrator by The National Law Journal (NLJ) in its 12th annual 'Best Of' supplement. Having been voted the #1 Class Action Claims Administrator for three consecutive years, JND has received the additional distinction of being listed in the NLJ Hall of Fame for the second time.

(PRNewswire)

JND was founded by Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac in 2016 and was named #1 Class Action Claims Administrator in the country by the National Law Journal in its very first year of operation. The company now staffs more than 300 employees across four offices, including a 35,000 square-foot headquarter office and operations center in Seattle. Routinely selected by attorneys on both sides of the aisle as well as by government agencies and Fortune 500 companies to handle large and complex class action administrations, JND is the settlement administrator for the $2.67 billion Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Settlement and the Equifax Data Breach Settlement, the largest data breach settlement in history, among hundreds of other recent matters.

"We are honored that the readers of the National Law Journal have selected JND as the nation's top class action claims administration firm for the third straight year," says Keough, CEO of JND. "We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust in handling their most complex matters."

Every year since its founding, JND has received the top honor from a leading legal publication. In addition to the National Law Journal, JND has also achieved top rankings in other ALM Media-administered regional programs, including Best of the Midwest, Best of New York Law Journal, Best of New Jersey Law Journal and Best of Texas Lawyer, for providing exceptional legal management and class action administration services.

To access the full online edition of The National Law Journal 'Best of 2023' Survey, click here.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in California, Minnesota, New York and Washington. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Sexton

JND Legal Administration

info@jndla.com

Tel: +1 800-207-7160

www.JNDLA.com

(PRNewswire)

JND Legal Administration (PRNewsfoto/JND Legal Administration) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration