New Apprenticeship Program Will Help Recent College Graduates Access Careers in HR Tech

RESTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Consulting — an advisory partner of Workday , the HR, finance, and planning platform of choice for over 10,000 companies worldwide including half of the Fortune 500 — today announced the expansion of its Rise Apprenticeship program launching an online version to expand its reach helping recent college graduates across the U.S. pursue careers as Workday Pro Accredited associates. Through a collaboration with independent instructional design firm iDesign, Helios will enhance its unique Rise training program, which hires, trains, and deploys new Workday talent, by offering a flexible remote learning pathway for recent college graduates and early-career professionals to develop tech skills needed to launch careers in HR.

"With technology impacting nearly every facet of the modern workplace, digital skills are in high demand far beyond the tech sector itself," said Lori Partain, Chief People Officer at Helios Consulting. "This is about providing the last-mile training needed to help recent college graduates develop the digital skills needed for roles in HR – and delivering a pipeline of high-caliber, Workday Pro Accredited talent for businesses in all sectors of the economy."

According to research from Lightcast, HR job postings across a wide range of industries now request that applicants have some experience in HCM technology. Workday – the largest human capital management software provider by market size – works with employers to improve business operations through technology solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Adoption of Workday's HCM platform has grown significantly, with a 22% subscription growth rate in 2022 alone.

The Rise collaboration, is designed to address talent gaps related to supporting the deployment, configuration, integration, and ongoing operation of Workday modules. To build this program, Helios partnered with iDesign, which works with colleges, employers, and training providers to design, build, and support award-winning online courses. The program developed through their partnership is a rich learning experience that enables participants to not just acquire new skills including a Workday Pro Accreditation, but also apply them in practical case studies and business simulations to demonstrate competence and ensure that they can deliver value to clients on day one.

"There are many unfilled jobs that require knowledge of the Workday platform, but until recently, there were few training options for early career talent looking to get accredited," said Whitney Kilgore, CAO of iDesign. "We are excited to help thousands of recent college graduates jumpstart careers in HR and gain tech skills that are highly-valued and sought after by employers."

About Helios Consulting: Helios is a certified Workday advisory partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) and Finance functions. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Through its Rise program, Helios also provides Workday talent to clients and partners. Helios' credibility is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe. www.helios.consulting .

About iDesign: iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow and support online and blended programs. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, blended, adaptive, or competency-based. Our unbundled, fee-for-service model is rooted in a commitment to flexibility and institutional autonomy, while our analytics platform supports continuous improvement through rigorous measurement of student engagement and course quality. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. To learn more, please visit www.idesignedu.org .

