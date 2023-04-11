NOBLE HOUSE HOTELS & RESORTS WELCOMES JOHN ALLAN AS GENERAL MANAGER OF LITTLE PALM ISLAND RESORT & SPA

Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of executive experience to the only private island resort in the United States

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, the award-winning luxury resort that is consistently rated as one of the top properties in the world by travelers and travel experts alike, proudly announces the appointment of John Allan as the resort's new general manager. An industry veteran with extensive hotel and resort management experience, Allan will oversee the property's daily operations, including managing the successful execution of the resort's sales and marketing, food and beverage, financials and continuing to implement the Noble House Hotels & Resorts brand standard by focusing on strategic goals and maintaining active engagement with ownership.

Prior to joining Little Palm Island, Allan most recently served as managing director of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort and the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort where he directed the efforts to earn more than $80 million in combined revenue. His experience also includes managing Little Palm Island's sister property, Solé Miami, a Noble House Resort, in which he assembled a best-in-class executive committee through performance transitions after a multi-million-dollar resort renovation and reposition. To add, John spent over fifteen years with Hilton Worldwide at four South Florida properties, including the role of general manager of the flagship Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort – one of the most pre-eminent hotels in Florida with market-leading financial and service performance.

"I am beyond excited to have joined the world-class team at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa," says Allan. "I have long admired the unique charm and mystique of Little Palm Island and now, what a dream it is to live and work in the beautiful Florida Keys."

John began his career through food and beverage operations where he was instrumental in establishing the nationally recognized brand, Shula's Steak Houses, growing the organization from two restaurants to over thirty locations in most major markets. Allan's role as the director of operations with Shula's Steak Houses provided him the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the business, ahead of becoming the vice president of operations where he directed everything from the brand's standards and site selection, to design, construction, and recruitment of personnel.

In addition to his successful career, Allan is a proud father of two wonderful daughters and an avid outdoorsman, sharing a passion for fishing, boating and scuba diving with his wife. He is a graduate from North Miami's Florida International University's School of Hospitality Management.

For more information, call Little Palm Island Resort & Spa at 1-800-413-0560 or visit www.LittlePalmIsland.com. Little Palm Island is located at 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, Fla. 33042.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 25 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo., British Columbia, and Colorado; and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

