Proactive Gun Detection Leader ZeroEyes Unveils ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS)

Newly Formed Subsidiary Will Deliver Advanced Dual Use A.I., Proactive Threat Detection & Situational Awareness of Complex Threats for U.S. National Security

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today unveiled ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS). Launching in Q2 2023, ZEGS will be a wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing and supplying the U.S. federal government with unique machine learning solutions that enhance national security by providing proactive detection and situational awareness of complex threats.

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to formally announce ZE Government Solutions and look forward to ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies," said JT Wilkins, SVP of Sales, ZeroEyes. "This will allow us to leverage core ZeroEyes technology in applications unique to the Federal government."

ZeroEyes has been delivering computer vision capability to the Department of Defense since 2020, when the company was awarded an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to build weapons recognition software for base force protection platforms. Subsequently, ZeroEyes has been awarded multiple Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 1 and 2 contracts, Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contracts, and Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) focused on layering computer vision capability into small drones, robotics platforms, and other government platforms.

"ZE Government Solutions will be a natural progression of ZeroEyes' federal business, and we are excited to continue building relevant and proactive capabilities for our federal customers," said Kieran Carroll, Chief Strategy Officer, ZeroEyes. "ZEGS will also employ a robust federal government affairs effort aimed at educating federal policymakers on emerging defense technology and capabilities."

ZEGS' solutions will be based on ZeroEyes' proactive AI software, which layers over existing digital security cameras to identify threats and alert on-prem security personnel.

About ZE Government Solutions

Launching in Q2 2023, ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) will be a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, an industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS will focus on developing and delivering unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security purposes. The company's software layers over existing digital cameras to help secure military installations at home and abroad while freeing manpower to perform other mission critical tasks. ZEGS will be equipped to develop a wide range of solutions, including unmanned aerial drones and robotic dogs furnished with AI gun detection, portable digital video security systems, and advanced imagers that can detect threats in environments where traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) actions are impossible. The company will employ a robust federal government affairs effort, and is dedicated to providing situational awareness and actionable intelligence, reducing response times, and delivering clarity among chaos for the U.S. government and its military service members. Learn more about ZE Government Solutions at ZeroEyes.com.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes