UES Expands Geotechnical Expertise with Acquisition of Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Little Rock, AR-based Firm





ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, a geotechnical engineering and materials testing firm headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Founded in 1964, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt includes an experienced professional and technical team based in the Little Rock headquarters, the firm's branch office in Springdale, AR, and the satellite office in El Dorado, AR. The firm focuses on solving foundation and earth structure problems, offering services such as geotechnical investigations, engineering analysis and design, subsurface exploration, and field and laboratory testing.

With its experienced personnel and fleet of exploration equipment, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt has provided services to numerous roadways, bridges, airports, low and high-rise structures, earthen dams and levees, landfills, and hazardous waste facilities.

Noteworthy projects include: Interstate 30 improvements in Saline and Pulaski Counties, ARDOT Connecting Arkansas projects, The Clinton Presidential Library, ARDOT Bridge Replacement Program, Pulaski County Big Dam Bridge and Two Rivers Bridge, Little Rock National / Clinton National Airport expansion projects, ARDOT Interstate 630 Improvements, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Expansion Project, and Cypress Cold Storage-Springdale, among others.

Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt joins the Midwest Region of UES, led by Ed Alizadeh, PE, JD, President of the Midwest Region. Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business.

"We're proud and excited to expand our geotechnical expertise with the Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt team," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "Their reputation as geotechnical problem solvers is well regarded, and, with their addition, we look forward to growing our services in the southern portion of the Midwest Region."

Mark Wyatt, President of Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, said that "The opportunity to join the UES team accommodates the long-term goals for our firm to provide quality geotechnical testing and materials testing services throughout Arkansas and gives us the opportunity for expansion. We have previously teamed with the Geotechnology group on numerous projects, benefiting both firms. Becoming a part of the Midwest Region of UES will bring additional personnel and equipment and a broad increase in capabilities to our firm."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country.

Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, and now Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt

Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Inc. is a geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing firm founded in 1964 in Fayetteville, AR. The firm relocated to Little Rock in 1964, where it remains headquartered, with a branch office in Springdale, AR, since 1995, and a satellite facility in El Dorado, AR, since 2016. The firm includes more than 40 team members, including engineers; geologists; soils, laboratory and materials technicians; drillers; and support personnel. The firm has certified laboratory facilities at each of the three locations. Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Inc. has provided geotechnical investigations and performed construction observation and materials testing for a large number of commercial, industrial, and municipal facilities throughout Arkansas and surrounding states over the past 59 years.

About UES



UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,400 professionals across more than 70 branches in high-growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients in industries ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial, residential, and education. UES was named the Hot Firm of the Year by the Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media .

