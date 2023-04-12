SHINOLA BECOMES OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER OF THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

Detroit-Based Manufacturer to Unveil Canfield Speedway Lap 05 Timepiece at the Grand Prix and Award Watches to INDYCAR Podium Finishers

DETROIT, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 50 days until racing returns to the Streets of the Motor City, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced today that Shinola Detroit — a classic and stylish brand synonymous with quality — will become the Official Timekeeper of the Grand Prix.

Shinola Countdown Clock (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the new partnership, Shinola will debut the limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch during the June 2-4 race weekend (image attached). In addition to helping count down the days and hours until the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the streets of Detroit, Shinola will present timepieces to the top three NTT INDYCAR SERIES finishers during victory ceremonies on event weekend.

With racers separated by hundredths and even thousandths of a second at the finish line, the partnership between the Grand Prix and Shinola is a perfect fit. Racing on the streets of a city that's proud of its American manufacturing heritage, the Detroit Grand Prix welcomes the precision and passion that Shinola Detroit will bring to the event as the Official Timekeeper. Shinola also has plans to host pre-race events leading into Grand Prix weekend at the unique and boutique Shinola Hotel located in the city's historic Woodward shopping district, as well as its flagship Shinola Detroit Canfield store in midtown Detroit.

"In just 50 days, the Grand Prix will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991 so this represents a great opportunity to welcome Shinola Detroit as our Official Timekeeper and help us continue the countdown to race weekend," said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. "Born right here in Detroit, Shinola has become one of the most popular watch brands in the world and the company's commitment to performance while producing high-quality American products here in the Motor City aligns perfectly with our focus at the Detroit Grand Prix."

Built at the Shinola Factory inside Detroit's historic Argonaut Building, the fifth edition of the popular Canfield Speedway timepiece will be unveiled by Shinola Detroit at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Winner's Circle.

The driver who wins the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, June 4 will be presented with a limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch to commemorate their victory.

The second- and third-place finishers in Sunday's INDYCAR race will each be presented with Shinola's classic Runwell watches to honor their performances on the Streets of the Motor City.

The driver who wins the pole position for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will also be presented with a Shinola Runwell watch following series qualifying on Saturday, June 3 .

In addition, Shinola Detroit will be featured on the official countdown clock to this summer's Grand Prix (image attached).

"Shinola is excited to again partner with the iconic and storied Detroit Grand Prix," Shinola CEO Awenate Cobbina said. "When we started assembling and selling Shinola products in Detroit a decade ago, we recognized the importance of community involvement and supporting the moments that matter to those who call this great American city their home. We're honored to be part of this lasting and meaningful legacy."

Harkening back to racing's "golden era" in the 50s and 60s, the new Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 05 chronograph features a vintage racing-inspired tachymeter that measures the speed of a vehicle over the distance traveled. The Canfield Speedway Lap 05 timepiece comes with a 44mm brushed stainless steel case and a perforated leather strap.

"The Lap 05 is the next chapter of the inspiring Canfield Speedway story that Shinola began telling when we launched Lap 01 nearly two years ago," Greg Verras, Shinola's design director of watches, said. "The Canfield Speedway has been a much beloved collection. This is more than just a beautiful watch – it is an automatic chronograph that required dedicated design creativity, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship."

ABOUT SHINOLA DETROIT

Born in Detroit, Shinola is a design brand with an unwavering commitment to crafting lasting products, from watches to leather goods and hotel. Celebrating a decade in business, Shinola represents timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship with products and stories that inspire people to live well and be confident in a style that is uniquely their own. To learn more, visit www.shinola.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 2-4, 2023, the event will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991. The Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone and the iconic muscle cars of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.twitter.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp.

Canfield Speedway Lap 05 Watch (PRNewswire)

