Enhance Health Hires Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Growth in Expanding Insurance Markets

SUNRISE, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, LLC, a technology-enabled, digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, recently added a deep bench of health insurance veterans to steer the organization as it rapidly scales operations. Enhance Health has enrolled more than 600,000 people in Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans.

The new executive hires bring experience from leading insurance brands and include the following:

Larry Cassar , Senior Vice President of Sales; previously Chief Agency Sales Officer at Centene (Ambetter Wellcare).

Tracy Faigin , Chief Marketing Officer; previously CMO at Friday Health Plans.

Richard Gross , Senior Vice President Member Services; previously Senior Director of UnitedHealth Group/OptumRx.

Gary Jenkins , Chief Financial Officer; previously President & Chief Financial Officer of AmeriLife, helping to scale one of the largest IMOs in the US.

George Lyford, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel; previously Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Bright Health.

Keith Nelson , Chief Legal Officer; previously Chief Legal Officer at Bright Health.

Frank Pistone , Vice President, Field Sales; previously Regional Vice President at Humana.

Jeff Tang , Chief Information Officer; previously Head of Support Experience at Riot Games.

The team joins CEO and President Matthew Herman, who previously served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Health Benefits Group, Inc., and Chief Operating Officer Michael Lagalante, who served as head of Business Development at Federal Life Insurance Company.

Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency ending next month, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also plans to expand into additional insurance business lines and strategic partnerships.

"We've assembled a unique executive team from best-in-class insurance organizations," said Herman. "They have hands-on experience to scale the business so we can help more people access affordable, quality health insurance."

About Enhance Health

Enhance Health is an organization of health insurance experts that leverages digital technologies and a concierge experience to streamline the health insurance enrollment process. The company simplifies what is too often a time-consuming, overwhelming and confusing process by connecting users with best-in-class health insurance and Medicare plans in only a few minutes. Founded in 2021 through partnership with and funding from Bain Capital, Enhance Health employs more than 600 people with projections to continue growing rapidly.

