Robocorp Awarded "Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year" for the Second Consecutive Year

Fourth Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp , the leading Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA) company, today announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has been named "Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year" in Data Breakthrough 's annual Data Breakthrough Awards.

Robocorp logo (PRNewsfoto/Robocorp) (PRNewswire)

Offering unrivaled control and stability to users, Robocorp's open-source RPA platform was awarded for their powerful and customizable architecture that gives software teams the ability to build sustainable enterprise bots rapidly and deploy them and manage them with granular-level control and insights – all while offering affordable consumption-based pricing models.

"We're honored to receive Data Breakthrough's Award for Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year for the second year in a row," said Dave Dabbah, CMO at Robocorp. "At Robocorp, we are on a mission to solve all those unfulfilled automation promises made by other vendors. Our team continues to provide new and innovative ways for teams to take back control of their automation programs by delivering a reliable platform, speeding up automation, and delivering real cost savings to our customers."

The recent launch of Robocorp's code-native, low-code interactive development environment (IDE), Automation Studio, helped to propel them into becoming Data Breakthrough's Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year. Additionally, the company's developer-focused, powerful, and flexible tooling align with modern software development practices. Robocorp's open-source tools give users access to a broad, ever-growing set of libraries and keywords for common bot functions that wrap up Python code. This gives customers a composable way to build automations that are not solely reliant on UI-based automation and, when possible, interact at the API or data layer to build more sustainable bots.

"Most traditional RPA vendors offer Gen1 bots, whose inefficiency and unreliability have plagued developers with limited automation possibilities, long development cycles, broken bots, slow processing speeds, and a lack of scalability and governance. In a crowded industry of automation technologies, Gen2 RPA stands out as a key driver of digital transformation success," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Robocorp's Gen2 RPA delivers unparalleled stability, accessibility, and productivity to its customers - not to mention ten times the savings and scalability. Ultimately, Robocorp empowers teams to delegate monotonous tasks to automation, freeing them to work smarter, not harder. Congratulations to the Robocorp team for taking home a well-deserved 2023 Data Breakthrough Award."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 4th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous RPA and intelligent automation boundaries. The company makes it easy, affordable, and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robocorp