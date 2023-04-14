MDU Resources Schedules Webcast of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. EDT May 4. The company will release its first quarter results that day before U.S. financial markets open.

The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

