THE VIDEO FOR SUBLIME'S BAKED COVER MARKS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN THE ONGOING 30th ANNIVERSARY OF THE CLASSIC ALBUM

LONG BEACH’S SUBLIME CELEBRATE 420 WITH THE FIRST-EVER MUSIC VIDEO FOR THE 40 OZ. TO FREEDOM ANTHEM “SMOKE TWO JOINTS” (PRNewswire)

WATCH THE "SMOKE TWO JOINTS" VIDEO HERE

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sublime, the Long Beach reggae-punk trio, unveil the first-ever official music video for "Smoke Two Joints," the stoner classic from their immortal 1992 debut LP 40 Oz. to Freedom. Directed by Scott Felix, the video follows the care-free morning, afternoon and night journey of a young skater (played by Maleah Goldeberg) as she cruises through 90's Long Beach with a posse of fellow skaters which features OG Sublime friends DJ PRODUCT 1969© and The Dagger Crew. The video also features a special appearance of Sublime's original touring van in all its glory.

Sublime found their niche at house parties: uniting Rastas, surfers, skaters, frat boys, cholos and ink-covered outcasts with a free-flowing melting pot approach that, much like the region itself, was impossible to pigeonhole.

This video for "Smoke Two Joints" was produced by Miranda Pacheco and executive-produced by Surfdog/DKM, Leonard Williams, Dane Morck, and the Sunflower Pictures. Shane Paul McGhie plays Dr. Toby; Cyrus Hobbi plays Security Guard Denton; Doug Kampner and Tricia Cruz play her scolding mom and dad.

Earlier this year, Sublime also launched their official cannabis line REEFERS by Sublime with its first available offering, a 'Smoke Two Joints' two-pack of curated cannabis pre-rolls, exclusively available now at select Southern California licensed retail dispensaries including 420 Central in Santa Ana & Costa Mesa.

Sublime took this novelty song from an obscure Oregon jam-reggae group, The Toyes, and turned it into a stoner anthem. The turntable cuts juxtapose Beyond the Valley of the Dolls reefer madness propaganda with a sampledelic scratched hook supplied by Eazy-E. And this dropped in '92, far before the legion of DJ Premier imitators made the sound the boom-bap default. Apart from the Beastie Boys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (whose Freaky Styley was a fundamental influence), few others had yet synthesized hip-hop into guitar music so artfully.

Sublime's double-platinum selling 40oz. to Freedom belonged to Long Beach, to Los Angeles, to California. It invents its own wild dialect with a shaggy genius often lost in translation, a series of obscene surprises, soundtracking a house party that never ends, always in danger of getting busted up.

About Sublime: "We're not trying to write punk rock. We're not trying to write reggae. We're not trying to write ska," Sublime's Bradley Nowell told KROQ in 1995. "We're just trying to write a good song." They did exactly that—time and time again. "What I Got," "Santeria," "Wrong Way," and "Doin' Time" remain innovative staples from the '90s alternative boom. But they accomplished even more: In less than a decade within the national limelight, the laid-back Long Beach trio spawned an entire genre—fusing reggae grooves, punk grittiness, ska energy, back porch folk introspection, and hip-hop swagger. Decades after the tragic death of singer-songwriter Bradley Nowell, Sublime remains an institution: They've sold over 18 million albums to date, their songs have been streamed almost 3 billion times (and counting); and their merchandise, emblazoned with the iconic sun logo, dominates sales at retailers like Target, Urban Outfitters, Hot Topic, Spencer Gifts and Walmart. Most importantly, the music remains timeless—a rite of passage for misfit listeners who refuse to color within the lines of conventional genre.

About UME: Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group. Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories, and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

About Surfdog/DKM: Surfdog/DKM is an entertainment company, founded in 1985 and located in Encinitas, CA, which includes DKM Management, Surfdog Records, Surfdog & Surfmutt Music Publishing, and Surfdog's Java Hut Cafe. Surfdog/DKM has a diverse and acclaimed roster and, since its inception, has worked with a number of legendary and iconic artists, including Brian Setzer, Eric Clapton, UB40, Sublime, Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics), Glen Campbell, Joss Stone, Stray Cats, Butthole Surfers, Dan Hicks, Slightly Stoopid, and many others. Surfdog/DKM is involved with several environmental charities including Oceana, Surfrider Foundation, Sea Shepherd, among many others, and is proud that our Encinitas offices are GreenPoint Rated and operate as a certified California Green Business and remain a member in good standing with 1% For The Planet.

UMe (PRNewsFoto/Universal Music Enterprises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises