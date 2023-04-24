THE AESTHETIC SURGERY EDUCATION AND RESEARCH FOUNDATION ELECTS CAROLINE GLICKSMAN, MD, MSJ AS ITS NEW PRESIDENT

New ASERF Officers Serving on the Executive Committee Named

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) announced the election of Caroline Glicksman, MD, MSJ, a plastic surgeon practicing in Sea Girt, NJ as its new President. Dr. Glicksman is an aesthetic plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. ASERF is the philanthropic research and education arm of The Aesthetic Society . As President, Dr. Glicksman plans to lead ASERF in its pursuit to advance aesthetic surgery through research and deploying emerging technologies such as SETA, the only optimized software platform for aesthetic medicine research.

"I am honored to lead ASERF in the year ahead because I believe in the extraordinary role that our scientific research can have on improving our specialty and the lives of our patients," said Caroline Glicksman, MD, MSJ, President of The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF). "I look forward to collaborating with Aesthetic Society members to integrate our newly developed SETA platform that will help uncover deeper insights for doctors and patients."

Dr. Glicksman is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New Jersey and has been in private practice in Sea Girt, NJ since 1991. She attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts, and in 1980 received a BS in microbiology and a BA in sociology. Dr. Glicksman went on to attend the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, receiving her MD in 1985. After completing her general surgery training at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC, she completed her plastic surgery residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in 1991. She then went on to complete an additional fellowship in cosmetic surgery at the prestigious Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. In 2020, she received her Master's in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Law from Seton Hall Law School.

Dr. Glicksman has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2014 and has served on the ASERF Board of Directors and numerous committees including the FDA Breast Implant Hearing Task Force, the ASERF Scientific Research Committee, Aesthetic Surgery Journal Editorial Board, and many more. Dr. Glicksman is a principal investigator for the ASERF sponsored "Systemic Symptoms Biospecimen Analysis Study" the first prospective, blinded study, with control groups looking at symptoms that develop in women with implants.

Other newly named ASERF officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-Elect: Onelio Garcia Jr., MD

Onelio Garcia Jr., MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon who began a private practice in South Florida in 1985. He is considered a surgeon of distinction and has served the plastic surgery community for the past 30 years. Dr. Garcia also participates as part of the clinical faculty in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Miami helping to train the residents in aesthetic surgery. He has published numerous articles on body contouring surgery, breast surgery and facial aesthetic surgery in the plastic surgery literature. In addition, he has authored eight chapters in body contouring and breast surgery in well-respected textbooks. He lectures frequently as invited faculty at national and international plastic surgery conferences.

Vice President: Patricia A. McGuire, MD

Dr. McGuire is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a native St. Louisan. She attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City for undergraduate and medical school before doing a general surgery residency at Jewish Hospital- Washington University and plastic surgery at St. Louis University. Dr. McGuire specializes in breast surgery and body contouring. She lectures nationally and internationally on cosmetic breast surgery focusing on safety and has numerous publications in plastic surgery journals. Dr. McGuire is a principal investigator for the ASERF sponsored "Systemic Symptoms Biospecimen Analysis Study" the first prospective, blinded study, with control groups looking at symptoms that develop in women with implants.

Treasurer: David A. Sieber, MD

Dr. Sieber is a graduate of Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine and completed a five-year residency in general surgery at Loyola University Medical Center. Board certified by the American Board of Surgery, he then went on to complete an additional three-year residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Minnesota as well as a one-year aesthetic surgery fellowship at the top-ranked University of Texas Southwestern program in Dallas under the mentorship of some of the most highly regarded and world-renowned plastic surgeons. With this strong foundation, Dr. Sieber went on to become certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. To provide his patients with the best possible care, Dr. Sieber is adamant about understanding and investigating the latest trends and technologies in plastic surgery. He received the award for best research paper during the 2015 calendar year by the Aesthetic Surgery Journal editorial board and serves on committees for The Aesthetic Society and Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF). He is also a peer reviewer for both the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Dr. Sieber received the inaugural Frederic Brandt, MD Memorial Scholarship for his commitment to the ongoing education and training of aesthetic physicians.

Secretary: Gabriele C. Miotto, MD, MEd

Dr. Gabriele C. Miotto, MEd is an internationally recognized plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic surgery, especially of the face, eyes, nose, and breast. She is also an expert injector of facial fillers, neuromodulators, and performs fat grafting injections for facial rejuvenation. She sees patients at her private practice in Atlanta – ME Plastic Surgery. Dr. Miotto is proudly Brazilian-American. She is fellowship-trained in aesthetic and oculoplastic (eyelid) surgery and certified by the Georgia Composite Medical Board as well as a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery. She is a "Membro Titular" of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery since 2009. She is also certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners and earned a master's degree in education with an emphasis on health profession education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

ASERF works diligently each year to select the best grant applications, as well as fund directed research projects that will most greatly impact the sub-specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery. If you would like to support the mission, you may donate here: http://www.aserf.org/donor-benefits/make-a-difference . ASERF is grateful to those who have given and hopes that with continued support we will be able to further our mission for years to come.

About ASERF:

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable foundation. Its mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to advancing the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research, and groundbreaking education. ASERF is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues. For more information, visit www.aserf.org.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 Active Members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

