Ameritas announces newly elected officers

Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Tammy Barry was promoted to vice president, group sales and marketing. Barry was previously second vice president, customer focus, group. She holds a four-year degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Barry now oversees the group customer focus, sales training and Dental Select marketing departments.

Liz Ring Carlson was promoted to vice president, content development, marketing. Ring Carlson was previously second vice president, content development, marketing. She holds a four-year degree in history from Kansas State University and an associate in claims and chartered property and casualty underwriter designation. Ring Carlson oversees corporate communications, community relations, and meetings and events for Ameritas. She chairs the Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Advisory Council and serves on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln President's Advisory Council. Ring Carlson is also on the boards of RISE Lincoln, Echo Collective, St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation and Lincoln Littles.

Jessie Goodwin was elected the new vice president, investments, individual fixed income, effective Feb. 19. She was previously director, investments, portfolio management. She earned her four-year degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Goodwin is a Chartered Financial Analyst Charter holder.

Tabatha Riegler was promoted to vice president, sales and marketing, marketing. She was previously second vice president, channel and product, marketing. Riegler holds a four-year degree in journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University. She also has a graduate degree in English with a concentration in professional writing from Wright State University. Riegler holds the ALMI and ACS designations from LOMA.

Mike Wells was promoted to vice president, information technology. Wells was previously second vice president, development and integration. He attended Northern Kentucky University's College of Informatics and is a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1994-1997, with inactive reserve status through 2001.

